Jessalyn Torres, 11, was dancing with her fellow members of the Waukesha Xtreme Dance Team in the city’s Christmas parade in Wisconsin on Sunday when a suspect driving an SUV plowed into the young girls and other parade participants.

“She was directly impacted by the vehicle,” Ryan Kohnke, Jessalyn’s uncle and a Waukesha resident who attended the parade, told Fox News Digital on Tuesday. “It looks like she might have heard the commotion behind her and turned and it hit her.”

She is one of several members of the dance team who remained a hospital’s intensive care unit late Tuesday following the tragedy.

(Family of Jessalyn Torres)

Jessalyn suffered multiple serious injuries, including a fractured pelvis, fractured skull, detached kidney, contusions to her lungs, and lacerations on her liver, but that didn’t stop her from making her loved ones laugh the day after the incident.

“She told them, ‘Just glue me back together,'” Kohnke said. “It’s kind of a testament to her sassiness, her attitude, her spunk. She is a very adventurous child. For her to crack a joke and have that type of human moment was big. My sister and I both kind of chuckled. We thought that was funny.”

Jessalyn was intubated Tuesday as doctors waited for her vital signs to stabilize.

“She’s still not stable enough to really work on quite yet, but her vitals and everything have been as steady as they’ve been since she’s been there on Sunday,” Kohnke said.