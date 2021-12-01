WAUKESHA, Wis. – FIRST ON FOX: Wisconsin authorities have released the firsthand account of a plainclothes state trooper who responded to the Waukesha Christmas parade attack last week and did his best to assist victims, including a 10-year-old girl he drove to the hospital himself amid the chaos.

At the time of the attack, Inspector Joel Kaminskis was parked in an unmarked car when he said he saw multiple police cruisers fly by with their lights and sirens blaring.

“Waukesha State Patrol Dispatch advised Waukesha just had someone drive through a parade and advised the driver was shooting out the vehicle,” he wrote in an official report on the incident. Police later confirmed that the driver was not actually shooting at the time.

WAUKESHA SUSPECT DODGED JAIL IN DEADBAT DAD CASE DAYS BEFORE PARADE ATTACK

“Dispatch also advised this was a mass casualty incident with various levels of injuries,” he added.

Along with another officer identified only as Trooper Schlopp, he drove to the scene and discovered upon arrival he was having radio trouble.

“I immediately put on my tactical vest, grabbed my medical bag and deployed with my rifle in call ready,” he recounted.

Then he joined forces with another officer – whose name he did not know – and began treating the dozens of victims they found.

Incident Report by Fox News on Scribd

“The unknown officer and I began checking on the injured in the roadway and inside the local shops,” he said. “We assisted many people, with wide ranging injuries.”

WAUKESHA SUSPECT BEAT UP EX-GIRLFRIEND IN GEORGIA MONTHS BEFORE ALLEGEDLY RUNNING HER OVER WITH SUV

Then he came upon the girl who told him she’d been run over and had pain in her leg and head. He drove her and an unidentified male victim to the hospital together at around 5:15 p.m.

By the time he contacted the girl’s parents, he learned that most of her family had already been rushed to the hospital – and they couldn’t find her brother. He tried to help by linking them up with Waukesha’s family reunification center.

On the way out of the hospital, he met another victim – a man whose wife suffered severe injuries in the attack and was bleeding.

WAUKESHA CHRISTMAS PARADE SUSPECT DARRELL BROOKS JR. RECEIVED $1K BAIL DESPITE RED-FLAG WARNINGS, COURT DOCUMENTS SHOW

He helped the husband carry her into the emergency room. As hospital staff treated the wounded mother, Kaminskis said he looked over the couple’s two young children in the parking lot until their father returned outside.

The incident report contains no information on the victims’ conditions after Kaminskis left them, and state police did not immediately return calls seeking comment.

Waukesha prosecutors have charged 39-year-old Darrell Brooks Jr., a longtime felon, with six counts of first-degree intentional homicide. Additional charges are possible.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

He allegedly plowed through the parade, “zig-zagging” through the crowd and mowing down revelers, killing six and injuring 62.

Eight-year-old Jackson Sparks succumbed to his injuries two days after the attack. Police previously identified five adults killed Sunday as Virginia Sorenson, 79, LeAnna Owen, 71, Tamara Durand, 52, Jane Kulich, 52, and Wilhelm Hospel, 81.

Fox News’ Sarah Rumpf contributed to this report.