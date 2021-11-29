WAUKESHA, Wis. – Tamara Durand, one of the victims of last week’s Waukesha, Wisc. Christmas parade horror, will be laid to rest Monday following a visitation in nearby Oconomowoc.

Durand, 52, “danced home to Jesus,” on Nov. 21, when 39-year-old Darrell Brooks Jr. drove his red Ford Escape SUV through the barricades and into the crowd at the Waukesha Christmas Parade.

Durand was a mother of three, a grandmother, a local chaplain and teacher and an avid volunteer, according to the obituary. She was also a member of the Milwaukee Dancing Grannies, a group of women who were struck by Brooks during the holiday parade.

Tamara Durand reportedly was participating in her first Milwaukee Dancing Grannies performance when she was killed.
She was an organ donor “and will continue helping people even after her passing,” the obituary states.

A visitation service will be held on Monday from 12 to 3 p.m., followed by a mass and private burial, according to the obituary.

Durand was one of six people who died as a result of the parade tragedy. Other victims include an 8-year-old boy, the only child to have died in the attack, and an 81-year-old man for whom a private ceremony was already held.

Brooks, a career criminal, has been charged with five counts of first-degree intentional homicide, each of which carries a life sentence upon conviction. A criminal complaint pertaining to his arrest describes how Brooks appeared emotionless as he drove into the crowd after allegedly fleeing from a domestic incident, possibly involving a knife.

The Waukesha County District Attorney has already said additional first-degree intentional homicide charges are imminent.

The Milwaukee resident has been charged, convicted and sentenced in a slew of horrific crimes through the years, including just earlier in November when he was accused of running over a woman using the same vehicle that he was driving on Nov. 21.

During his first court appearance last week, Brooks was ordered held on $5 million cash bail.