Waukesha Christmas parade suspect Darrell Brooks received $1G bail despite red-flag rating, court docs show

WAUKESHA, Wisc. – When deputies walked Waukesha suspect Darrell Brooks in front of a Milwaukee judge on Nov. 5 after he allegedly ran over his ex with the same SUV used in the deadly Christmas parade attack weeks later, a pretrial investigator had already raised flags about a serious potential to commit more crimes if let out on bail.

The court was aware both of his extensive criminal past – stretching back two decades – and the active risk he presented to the public, the document shows. He also had an active hold from the Waukesha County Sheriff’s Office and the documented noted that “Mr. Brooks is diagnosed with a serious and persistent illness which he is not receiving treatment for.”

A graph outlining his risk factors labeled him a six for the risk of new criminal activity, the most severe rating available. He received a four for a risk of failure to appear for future court dates.

The investigator also recommended pretrial supervision and a mental health evaluation.

Yet the assistant district attorney and court commissioner on the case set his bail at $1,000 anyway.

Cedric Cornwall, the commissioner who set Brooks’ bail, has not responded to repeated requests for an explanation.

Milwaukee District Attorney John Chisholm last week called the sum “inappropriately low” and announced an investigation into his own office for recommending the figure that Cornwall agreed to – but he’s also declined repeated requests from Fox News Digital for further comment on the issue.

Brooks has been in and out of criminal court for more than two decades, serving time in prison and racking up convictions for domestic violence, child sex crimes, firearms drugs and battery.

He also had a history of bail jumping offenses – including an active warrant out of Nevada for skipping court on another sex crime charge.

After he made bail in mid-November, he became embroiled in another domestic incident with his ex, Waukesha investigators say. In fleeing the scene, he allegedly plowed through the city’s Christmas parade on Nov. 21, killing at least six people, including an 8-year-old, and injuring 62.

Responding officers said they found him with an emotionless expression on his face, court documents show.

Waukesha police arrested him at a nearby home where’d showed up barefoot and shivering in the late fall air, asking for help.

The resident’s Ring doorbell camera recorded his arrival.

Daniel Rider told Fox News Digital last week he let Brooks inside to warm up and fed him a sandwich before realizing what was going on.

Throughout the encounter, he was respectful and polite, Rider said.

“He was very polite to Daniel,” Rider’s girlfriend, Katrina Reigh told Fox News Digital last week.

She wasn’t home at the time but saw snippets of the interaction through the Ring camera.

“I think Daniel said the hardest thing that he’s realizing is, that guy had just killed however many people and he was so polite, and kind of calm,” she said. “Then, when he started getting uncomfortable he told him to leave…[Brooks] complied, but it was just crazy. I’m glad everyone’s OK, at least in our house, it’s awful what happened to everybody else.”