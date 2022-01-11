Wisconsin Christmas Parade suspect Darrell Brooks Jr. is due in court on Friday morning for a hearing related to the November tragedy that left six people, including a child, dead.

Brooks, 39, is scheduled to appear in Waukesha County Court at 9:15 a.m. local time on Friday, just over seven weeks after he allegedly drove his maroon Ford Escape through police barricades and into the crowd of performers at the local Christmas parade. He was allegedly fleeing the scene of a reported domestic incident involving a knife at the time.

WAUKESHA PARADE SUSPECT DARRELL BROOKS SAYS HE FEELS ‘DEHUMANIZED,’ ‘DEMONIZED’ IN FIRST JAILHOUSE INTERVIEW

Six parade-goers died, including an 8-year-old boy and an 81-year-old man, and dozens more were injured. The deceased victims were identified as Jackson Sparks, 8; Tamara Durand, 52; Jane Kulich, 52; LeAnna Owen, 71; Virginia Sorenson, 79; and Wilhelm, 81.

Brooks was later charged with six counts of first-degree intentional homicide and ordered held on $5 million cash bail. He faces six life sentences if convicted on all counts.

The career criminal spoke briefly with Fox News Digital in December from Waukesha County Jail, where he told reporters he felt “dehumanized,” and like he was being “demonized.”