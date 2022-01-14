Waukesha Christmas parade suspect Darrell Brooks Jr. was in Wisconsin court Friday morning for a preliminary hearing related to the November tragedy, when a judge ruled that the case would go to trial after finding probable cause against the career criminal in connection with the horrific case.

Brooks, 39, wore a red-orange jail-issued jumpsuit and his hair up as he sat with his attorneys and stared straight ahead with his hands in his lap. He is accused of driving his SUV through a crowd of revelers, killing six people – including a child – and hurting dozens more during the evening holiday festivities.

During Friday’s hearing, the prosecution called to the stand Waukesha Police Det. Thomas Casey, who testified under questioning from both sides about the events of Nov. 21, when he was working in traffic enforcement for the parade. Court Commissioner Kevin M. Costello ultimately determined the case would head to trial, and set an arraignment date for the morning of Feb. 11.

Before the detective testified, Costello read aloud the dozens of new charges against Brooks and brief details about each victim, all of whom who were identified using letters of the alphabet in lieu of their names. Brooks was slouched and remained emotionless as Costello spent several moments discussing the new charges and the victims one-by-one.

Brooks has remained behind bars at the Waukesha County Jail since he was ordered held on $5 million bail on Nov. 23, two days after the horror. He was originally charged with five counts of first-degree intentional homicide. A sixth count was added later. The half-dozen charges – each of which carries a life sentence if convicted – represents the six people who killed.

The deceased victims were identified as Jackson Sparks, 8; Tamara Durand, 52; Jane Kulich, 52; LeAnna Owen, 71; Virginia Sorenson, 79; and Wilhelm, 81.

Friday’s hearing comes more than seven weeks after Brooks allegedly drove his maroon Ford Escape through police barricades and into the crowd of performers at the local Christmas parade.

His ex-girlfriend told police after the tragedy that Brooks had been fighting with her minutes earlier and that he gave her a black eye and a split lip, hitting her while driving erratically and with one hand.

Just Wednesday, Brooks was hit with a whopping 71 additional charges. New charges against him include first-degree recklessly endangering safety with the use of a dangerous weapon; hit-and-run resulting in death; felony bail jumping; and misdemeanor domestic abuse.

Friday was the first time he’d been seen or heard from since Dec. 1, when he told Fox News Digital he felt “dehumanized,” and like he was being “demonized.”

Fox News’ Michael Ruiz and Adam Sabes contributed to this report.

This is a developing news story. Please check back for updates.