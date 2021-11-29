Waukesha Christmas parade suspect Darrell Brooks charged with sixth count of intentional homicide

website maker

Waukesha Christmas parade suspect Darrell Brooks was charged with a sixth count of first-degree intentional homicide on Monday.

Prosecutors formally charged Brooks with five counts of first-degree intentional homicide on Nov. 23. The sixth charge was brought against Brooks after another victim, 8-year-old Jackson Sparks, died last Tuesday.

“Our sweet little boy is now under the care of Jesus,” Sparks’ obituary says. “Jackson loved baseball and played for the Waukesha Blazers. When not playing baseball, or slam-dunking basketballs throughout the house, Jackson enjoyed fishing, catching frogs, and playing with his brother Tucker and his dog Qi’ra.”

WAUKESHA CHRISTMAS PARADE ATTACK VICTIMS: JACKSON SPARKS, 8, SUCCUMBS TO HIS INJURIES

The five original charges are in connection with the deaths of Virginia Sorenson, 79, LeAnna Owen, 71, Tamara Durand, 52, Jane Kulich, 52, and Wilhelm Hospel, 81.

Brooks is currently being held on $5 million bail in a Wisconsin jail following the tragedy last Sunday, which resulted in more than 40 people being injured as well as six deaths.

WAUKESHA PARADE SUSPECT DARRELL BROOKS FACING 5 COUNTS OF 1ST-DEGREE INTENTIONAL HOMICIDE, HELD ON $5M BAIL

If convicted, Brooks faces a mandatory life sentence in prison.

Among those injured are eight children who are still in the hospital, including 11-year-old Jessalyn Torres, who is clinging to life at the Children’s Wisconsin Hospital, her mother told the New York Post on Friday.

Brooks is a career criminal, with his record dating back to 1999. In 2006, he was convicted of statutory sexual seduction after having sex with a 15-year-old girl in Nevada, who became pregnant.

WAUKESHA CHRISTMAS PARADE HORROR: MILWAUKEE DA ANNOUNCES INTERNAL REVIEW OF DARRELL BROOKS BAIL RECOMMENDATION

He also made bail twice in Wisconsin this year alone, even though has an active sex crime warrant in Nevada, court records previously reported by Fox News show.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

He was first freed in February on $500 after allegedly shooting at his nephew in the summer of 2020. He was out on a $1,000 bail just this month after a woman accused him of punching her and running her over with the same SUV that was allegedly used in the attack on Sunday.

Fox News’ Rebecca Rosenberg and Stephanie Pagones contributed to this report.