Waukesha Christmas parade killer Darrell Brooks files notice to appeal his conviction

A Wisconsin man sentenced earlier this month to six consecutive life sentences for plowing his red SUV through a Christmas parade in Waukesha County in 2021 and killing six people plans to appeal his conviction, according to court documents.

In a handwritten letter obtained by Fox station WITI in Milwaukee and filed on Nov. 29, Darrell Edward Brooks Jr. informed the courts that he intends to seek post-conviction relief.

“I have already filed the notice of right to seek post-conviction relief paperwork as of November 16, 2022, in this court, and I make a request to have the assistance of counsel from the Public Defender’s Office, and to be notified of said representation quickly and promptly,” Brooks wrote in the letter. “It is not my intention to bring any controversy before the court, but it is my intention to have this post-conviction relief matter reviewed and heard of as quickly as possible as there are clear issues of the law and the legal facts of this matter.”

The State of Wisconsin requires notices of intent to seek post-conviction relief to be filed within 20 days of sentencing.

On Nov. 16, Waukesha County Judge Jennifer R. Dorow sentenced the 41-year-old Brooks to six consecutive life sentences.

Brooks drove his Ford Escape through a crowd of parade-goers – including children and elderly individuals – during a Nov. 21, 2021, Christmas parade. At the time, Brooks was fleeing the scene of a fight with his ex.

He was charged with six counts of first-degree intentional homicide, and prosecutors added dozens more counts. Brooks pleaded not guilty and then changed his plea to not guilty by mental disease.

When Brooks drove into the crowd, he killed Jackson Sparks, 8; Tamara Durand, 52; Jane Kulich, 52; LeAnna Owen, 71; Virginia Sorenson, 79; and Wilhelm Hospel, 81.

It took a jury only three hours to deliberate. As the guilty verdicts were read on Oct. 26, someone from the gallery shouted, “Burn in hell, you piece of s—.”