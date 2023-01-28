WATCH: Tyre Nichols protests erupt outside White House after Memphis bodycam video released

WASHINGTON – Protests broke out in front of the White House on Friday after bodycam footage was released showing Memphis police beating Tyre Nichols, a 29-year-old Black man.

“The only way we will get justice for Tyre Nichols … to overturn this capitalist system is if we understand our power,” one man said through a megaphone, video captured by Fox News shows.

“Power,” the protesters chanted in response.

Demonstrators gathered and marched after an hour of video footage was released showing police beat Nichols. The 29-year-old was hospitalized after the encounter, but died three days later.

Many held signs that read “jail killer cops” with “Party for Socialism & Liberation” underneath.

“Racist police terror, health care, climate change, workers rights — all of these things are intertwined,” the man speaking into the microphone said.

Meanwhile, in Memphis, protesters blocked a freeway, video captured by Fox News shows.

“Stand up, fight back,” the Memphis protesters chanted

The police footage released Friday showed Memphis officers pulling Nichols from his vehicle in the middle of the road and attempting to detain him. After a struggle, he eventually escaped on foot, but officers encountered him again in a residential neighborhood.

There, police video showed the officers beating Nichols. He was hit with a baton multiple times and repeatedly struck in the head as officers shouted for him to “give us your hands.”

Multiple times, Nichols called for his mother and shouted “stop.” Lawyers have said he was about 100 yards from his mothers house at the time.

Nichols was ultimately handcuffed and was leaned up against a police car with his legs extended. He appeared unconscious and drooped to the ground.

An officer in one video can be heard telling another that Nichols was driving into oncoming traffic and refused to pull over.

Nichols was transported to a hospital and arrived in critical condition. He died three days later as a result of a “use-of-force incident with officers,” according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

Five police officers involved were charged with second-degree murder, aggravated assault and additional felony charges.

Nichols’ family as well as Memphis Police Chief Cerelyn Davis have urged protesters to remain peaceful.