WATCH: Texas migrants arrested for human smuggling after wild, fiery high-speed car chase with DPS troopers

Two migrants led Texas Department of Safety troopers on a wild high-speed chase this week in Kinney County before they were arrested for human smuggling.

Law enforcement dashcam video of the chase and arrest shows a trooper in pursuit of the suspects, saying on the radio “they’re not stopping” and driving at speeds “in excess of 100 mph.”

Eventually, the suspects’ car catches fire and pulls over to the shoulder of the road. Two backseat passengers, police say were illegal immigrants, are seen darting from the vehicle and running away, while the driver and his front-seat passenger remain in the car. The officers are heard shouting in Spanish and English for the suspects to exit the car and get on the ground.

The driver and passenger were arrested and identified as Eduardo Jose Flores and Luis Alejandro Basabe.

Both men are Venezuelan nationals who were living in Austin illegally, Texas DPS said in a release.

Along with smuggling persons, they both men face charges of evading arrest.

The arrests come as record numbers of migrants are crossing the southern border, including an incident Thursday in El Paso, where 100 illegal immigrants overwhelmed Texas National Guard members and surged through razor wire toward a border wall.

“The driver and passenger, both illegal immigrants from Venezuela were arrested. The illegal immigrants who were being smuggled fled on foot and were not located,” Texas DPS spokesperson Chris Olivarez told Fox News Digital.

Fox News Digital has reached out to the U.S. Border Patrol for comment.