WATCH: Texas man hit by stray bullet during New Year’s celebration

The new year started on a sour note for one Texas man after he was hit by a stray bullet while celebrating with friends and family.

Frederico Perez, a father of three, was ringing in 2024 with friends and family when a stray bullet suddenly hit his leg.

“We started to hear lots of gunfire, lots of pops. Fireworks and gunshots,” Perez told FOX 4.

In the home surveillance video, Perez was seen enjoying a pit fire with friends and family until things took a turn, and he was hit with the bullet.

“I felt the impact here,” Perez said, pointing to his leg.

Perez said that “everything changed” after he looked down at his leg and felt a stinging sensation.

“In a matter of seconds, everything changed,” Perez told the local station. “The party was over, everything stopped, no hugs.”

Perez said that along with the pain from being shot, there was blood everywhere following the incident.

Perez said that he was grateful to be alive and thankful it did not hit someone else.

“If it was a little over that way it could’ve hit the little girl or if a little this way, it would’ve gotten me in the head,” Perez said.

Perez said that part of the bullet is still in his shin and that he is disappointed to be out of work due to the accident.

“It went from joy to sadness,” he said.

The Fort Worth Police Department is investigating the incident.