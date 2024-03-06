WATCH: Indianapolis Metro Police officers capture, remove large four-legged home invader

Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account – free of charge. Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News’ Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive. To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided. Having trouble? Click here.

Newly-released bodycam footage from earlier this year reveals Indianapolis Metropolitan Police officers making several attempts at capturing a four-legged, masked bandit from a man’s home.

On Tuesday, the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department released bodycam video of a Jan. 9 home invasion.

The incident happened around 4 a.m., when the homeowner was awakened to a lot of noise and an unwanted house guest — a large raccoon.

“He done knocked down my TV,” the man can be heard telling an officer as he walks into the home. “Now he’s just going back and forth.”

The officer can be seen walking around the man’s living room with a flashlight, revealing the destruction path left by the critter.

“He’s a big son of a b—h, easy partner,” the officer can be heard saying. “We got a big a– raccoon in here.”

In the corner, surrounded by CDs and other items scattered around the room, a large raccoon can be seen trembling as the officer works to get him out of the house.

After slowly approaching the animal, the raccoon is seen running off and climbing a door that had just been shut by the homeowner.

Officers are then seen cornering the raccoon behind a refrigerator while they wait for a device to catch the critter to be brought into the house. However, the raccoon continues to put up a fight and is seen climbing the refrigerator and begins doing “pull-ups” on the molding of two doorways.

Officers are eventually able to capture the raccoon and release it into the wild, despite the critter’s protest and aggressively hissing at the officers.

Officers stated that the raccoon was not charged with a crime.