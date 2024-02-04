WATCH: Georgia authorities rescue motorist from burning SUV in breathtaking footage

A motorist was saved from an intense car fire this week thanks to the quick actions of law enforcement.

The Coweta County Sheriff’s Office told the Newnan Times-Herald that the incident happened shortly after 3 a.m. Thursday in Sharpsburg. At least two officers were involved in the rescue.

According to FOX 5 Atlanta, Coweta County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Steven Mills arrived at the crash scene and found an SUV in flames. The vehicle had veered off the road and hit a tree before catching on fire.

GEORGIA MAN ARRESTED FOR ALLEGEDLY PUNCHING, SLAPPING DAUGHTER AFTER HER LOSS AT WRESTLING EVENT

Bodycam footage shows Mills breaking the car’s windows and finding a man trapped in the car’s driver’s seat. The officers also reportedly cut the seat belt and removed the man from the back window of the car.

In the end, Mills and another deputy were able to narrowly rescue the motorist as the fire continued to grow.

Sheriff Lenn Wood told FOX 5 that Mills was humble about the incident, and that his department only learned about his actions from firefighters.

“This incident highlights the critical need for the right tools and training,” Wood said. “Thanks to our recent investments, Sgt. Mills was able to save a life.”

GEORGIA GIRL, 3, DIES AFTER SPENDING 11 HOURS IN FROZEN WOODS WITH MOTHER, WHO FACES MURDER CHARGE

According to the Times-Herald, Coweta Fire Chief Robby Flanagan commended the deputies’ quick-thinking in the stressful situation.

“We’re grateful for our law enforcement and commend them for their quick actions,” Flanagan said. “There’s great teamwork in public safety and they most certainly saved his life.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News Digital reached out to Coweta County Sheriff’s Office for comment.