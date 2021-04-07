WATCH: Florida police capture 10-foot alligator found beneath car in Tampa

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office recently responded to a call regarding a 10-foot, 2-inch alligator spotted under a parked car in Tampa, Florida.

Deputies and the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) responded to the March 31 call at 8:45 a.m. and dispatched a “contracted nuisance alligator trapper” to transport the animal to an alligator farm, according to a Facebook post sharing bodycam footage of the capture first reported by Fox 13 Tampa.

ZOO MIAMI PRESENTS NEWBORN GIRAFFES

“IT’S THAT TIME OF YEAR — it’s mating season and in general, gators become more visible and active during spring and summer!” the HCSO said in the Facebook post. “When temperatures rise, their metabolism increases, and they start looking for food.”

The alligator was not harmed, and nobody was injured.

OCTOPUS LASHES OUT AT MAN ON AUSTRALIAN BEACH IN VIRAL ATTACK

Florida alligator sightings usually increase during mating season between April and June. Female gators can lay up to 46 eggs between June and July, and the baby alligators are usually born between August and September, according to the FWC.

The SCHO said that people with concerns about alligators should call the FWC’s Nuisance Alligator Hotline at 866-392-4289.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The sheriff’s office and FCW recommend that when people come across alligators, they keep a safe distance from the animals, keep pets on leashes and away from bodies of water, swim only in designated areas during daylight hours and never feed the reptiles.