WATCH: Florida police break up large brawl after calling for extra help

Bunnell, Florida, police caught themselves in the middle of a brawl involving more than 50 people, and called the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office to help control the situation Saturday night.

The Flagler County Sheriff’s Office said that deputies, with help from the jail’s corrections officers, responded to South Anderson Street in Bunnell just after midnight on Saturday.

Before deputies arrived, Bunnell police were called to a verbal disturbance between a large group of people.

After making an arrest, the disturbance intensified, and deputies reportedly saw between 50 and 60 people becoming physically aggressive with one another, as well as with police.

During the brawl, the sheriff’s office said, one deputy was pushed, and another was punched, though neither sustained serious injuries.

One woman, 41-year-old Andrea Armster of Bunnell, started yelling at deputies and interfering with the arrest. She then pushed one of the deputies.

Despite being warned several times to step away from the scene, Armster refused orders and continued to yell at law enforcement officials, police said.

Armster was ultimately arrested for battery on a law enforcement officer, disorderly conduct and disorderly intoxication, after police said she showed signs of intoxication.

Her criminal history includes 16 felonies and 16 misdemeanors, including aggravated battery, child neglect, aggravated assault and other narcotic-related charges.

Six other people were arrested during the incident. Five of the six were arrested for resisting arrest and disorderly conduct, while the sixth was charged with battery on a law enforcement officer.

“When citizens attempt to interfere with an investigation or law enforcement presence, it puts everyone in danger,” Flagler County Sheriff Rick Staly said. “What should have been a simple investigation into a disturbance turned violent in a matter of minutes. Fortunately, our men and women are well-trained to quickly diffuse this situation.”