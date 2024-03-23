WATCH: Florida deputy saves K-9 unit from falling over bridge ‘most likely to his death!!’, sheriff says

Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account – free of charge. Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News’ Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive. To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided. Having trouble? Click here.

A Florida sheriff’s deputy is credited with saving the life of her K-9 partner, after the dog jumped over the railing of a bridge, “most likely to his death!!” authorities said Thursday.

K-9 Deputy Lauren Donaldson was on the 528 Causeway when Zeppelin suddenly leaped over the bridge’s guardrail and off the bridge, which is 75 feet above water, Brevard County Sheriff Wayne Ivey said in a Facebook post.

Donaldson, who “weighs 122 pounds when she is soaking wet and holding a bowling ball,” was captured on video holding on tight to Zeppelin’s leash to prevent the dog, a Belgian Malinois that weighs 75 pounds, from falling.

A few seconds later, she is seen hoisting the K-9 back over the guardrail to safety as the dog wags its tail.

“Without Lauren’s fast action there is no question that Zeppelin would have fallen approximately 75 feet into the Indian River and most likely to his death!!” the sheriff’s office wrote.

Donaldson and Zeppelin are are two-time reigning champions in the “Hardest Hitting K-9” category of the Space Coast K-9 Competition, Ivey said.