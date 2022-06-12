Washington to pay Seattle alleged criminal $250 each day he doesn’t get mental health treatment: reports

website maker

Taxpayers in Washington state will have to pay $250 to a homeless man accused of pushing a 62-year-old woman down the stairs of a light rail station in Seattle for each day he doesn’t get mental health treatment, according to local reports.

Alexander Jay, 40, was arrested on March 3, a day after the attack at the Chinatown-International District light rail station at 5th Avenue South and South Jackson Street, Fox News Digital previously reported.

Jay was also accused of stabbing a woman 10 times at a bus stop that same day, FOX13 Seattle reported.

He went on trial in April, but a judge deemed him incompetent and ordered him to spend three months at an inpatient facility, according to the report.

After more than 100 days without being admitted, King County Superior Court Judge Johanna Bender found the Department of Social and Health Services (DSHS) in contempt of court for failing to get Jay treatment, KING5-TV reported.

Bender also ordered the state to pay $250 per day, which began accruing on May 9, until Jay gets admitted for treatment, the reports said.

Jay is currently being held in jail, a violation of his due process rights, due to the severity of the charges.

DSHS told FOX13 that the earliest Jay may get into treatment was mid-August – which could result in taxpayers paying more than $17,000 to Jay.

Jay has nearly two dozen prior convictions in Washington dating back to 2000, according to prosecutors.