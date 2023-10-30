Washington teen dies in fire after getting trapped in fully engulfed mobile home, family escapes flames

A Washington teen has died after getting trapped inside a mobile home that became engulfed in flames early Sunday, fire officials said.

Firefighters responded around 4:33 a.m. to the Three Rivers Mobile Home Park in Snohomish after neighbors reported a fifth wheel camper was on fire, Snohomish Regional Fire and Rescue said.

A family of four was reported to have been in the RV when the fire broke out.

As fire crews arrived at the scene, they learned that three people had escaped the burning mobile home, though a teenager was still trapped inside, fire officials said.

NEW MEXICO HOUSEFIRE KILLS 2 YOUNG CHILDREN, TEEN BABYSITTER

Crews began a rescue attempt and worked to extinguish the fire in an area where the teen was reportedly trapped. Once the fire was knocked down, firefighters found the teen dead in a sleeping area in the front of the mobile home, according to the department.

Neighbors told KING-TV that the teen’s family was devastated.

“The dad especially, you could really see it, just… he was dead inside,” Dalen Thompson said. “He was dead inside.”

The fire damaged a neighboring trailer, though no further injuries were reported, fire officials said.

The Snohomish County Fire Marshals Office is investigating the cause of the fire.

FIRE, OTHER RAVAGES JEOPARDIZE CALIFORNIA’S PRIZED FORESTS

Fire officials warned citizens to place combustibles such as curtains, clothing or furniture at least three feet away from sources of heat, especially with people using different heat sources as the temperature begins to drop.

Smoke alarms should be installed in every bedroom, outside bedrooms and on every level of the home, including RV’s and trailers, the department said, adding that the devices should be tested regularly.

CLICK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fire officials advised residents to practice escape plans regularly.