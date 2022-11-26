Washington state teen shot in her own home after gunmen open fire

A teenage girl was shot in the leg when a group of suspects opened fire on her home Wednesday in Washington state, police said.

The Algona Police Department said a group of people got out of a white KIA four-door sedan at a house on the 200 block of 2nd Avenue North around 5:45 p.m.

Three suspects then opened fire on the home and got back in the vehicle and fled, authorities said.

A 14-year-old inside the house was struck in the leg by a bullet. Responding officers placed a tourniquet on her leg and she was taken to a hospital for treatment.

“I am proud of my officers and their quick response,” Algona Police Chief James Schrimpsher said.

The shooting was captured on surveillance video but authorities have not released any footage or images of the shooting.

“I heard gunshots, which I thought were fireworks,” Jacky Rodriguez, who lives down the street, told Fox Seattle. “And I saw the – I don’t want to say the spark, but like the flash. And then the car sped off.”