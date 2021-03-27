Washington state sheriff’s deputy stabbed in neck, shoots suspect: report

A sheriff’s deputy in Washington state underwent surgery for a stab wound to her neck late Friday after an altercation with a suspect, according to a report.

The suspect was airlifted for medical treatment of his own, after the deputy fired shots at him in response to the alleged stabbing attack, Q13 FOX of Seattle reported.

The incident happened in Yelm, a city in Thurston County, about 32 miles south of Tacoma. The weapon used in the stabbing was not described.

TEXAS STATE TROOPER SHOT NEAR MEXIA; MANHUNT UNDERWAY FOR SUSPECT: REPORTS

The deputy had been called to the scene on a report that a visitor was refusing to leave a home, the report said. The stabbing occurred soon after the deputy arrived.

The deputy, in her 30s, was reported to be in stable condition. The medical condition of the suspect was not immediately known.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Neighbors reported hearing at least three gunshots, KOMO-TV of Seattle reported.

Authorities said the incident remained under investigation.