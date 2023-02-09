Washington state prisons look to hire former inmate at six-figure salary to help foster ‘inclusive culture’

A job listing for Washington’s Department of Corrections shows the state government is looking to hire a formerly incarcerated individual for a six-figure salary to help foster an “inclusive culture” at the agency.

“We are looking for teammates who share our vision of public service, committed to an equitable and inclusive culture that fosters and inspires excellence, while promoting innovation, engagement, and safety, leading to better outcomes for our incarcerated population, our agency, and our community,” the job listing states under a section reading “duties” for the position of “Director of Person-Centered Services.”

“The ideal candidate is a diligent and ambitious individual with lived experience as a [formerly] incarcerated individual,” the posting adds.

The job is part of a larger effort in Washington to “destigmatize” criminals, KTTH radio host Jason Rantz reported.

“The position is designed to bring the voice of incarcerated individuals to the department’s practices, and that is why someone with that lived experience is preferred,” a DOC spokesperson told “The Jason Rantz Show.”

The job will pay anywhere from $108,636 up to $133,044 a year, in addition to benefits.

If hired, the employee would “serve as a senior member of the agency’s Executive Leadership Team and provide direct oversight of various strategic initiatives with the goal of working to continue to reduce recidivism and improve the reentry of incarcerated adults.”

The job listing does not specify if certain criminal backgrounds would keep a candidate from the job, with the spokesperson telling Rantz the position is open to all former inmates, not matter what crimes they committed.

“There isn’t necessarily a criminal background that would preclude someone from being considered. DOC will ensure that whoever is hired is thoroughly vetted,” the DOC spokesperson said.

Rantz noted that a person’s felony record does not matter much for the application process anyway, citing the state’s Washington Fair Chance Act. The law took effect back in 2018 and prevents public and private entities from asking applicants about their potential criminal histories until after they are deemed qualified for a job.

Fox News Digital reached out to the state’s Department of Corrections early Thursday morning but did not immediately receive a reply.