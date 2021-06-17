Washington state motorcycle stunt rider dies attempting to break world record

A motorcycle stunt rider died from injuries he sustained while attempting to break a world-record motorcycle jump in Washington state.

Alex Harvill was attempting to jump the length of a football field on his motorcycle during a performance for the Moses Lake Airshow when he crashed, the Grant County Sheriff’s Office said.

Horrifying footage of the crash shows Harvill launching his bike off a ramp, flying through the air, and landing on a dirt mound, just a few feet from where he would have been in the clear. From a distance, he can be seen flying over the handlebars and tumbling across the top of the dirt mound before slamming to a stop.

Harvill was taken to the hospital for his injuries, but later died, officials said. He was 28 years old.

The Grant County coroner will conduct an autopsy on Friday to confirm the cause and manner of Harvill’s death.

The sheriff’s office said Harvill’s family has been notified and extended its “deepest sympathies” to his family, friends and loves ones.

Harvill previously set a world record in 2013 after jumping nearly 300 feet between two dirt ramps, Q13 Fox reported.

He was from Ephrata, a town of about 8,000 people, located in the center of Washington state.