Authorities in Washington state are conducting a manhunt for two suspects accused of shooting an off-duty officer– who was out for a jog– when attempted to intervene in a burglary Sunday morning.

Donavan Heavener, a 27-year veteran of the nearby Federal Way Police Department, was on a morning run at around 7 a.m. when he came across two men trying to break into a lawn equipment store in Puyallup, according to Puyallup Police Chief Scott Engle. The town is about 10 miles outside Tacoma.

The two suspects had a “verbal confrontation” with Heavener and shot him in the abdomen as they fled the scene, police said. He was transported to a local hospital with “very serious injuries” but is expected to survive, Engle said.

HALLOWEEN WEEKEND VIOLENCE: AT LEAST 64 WOUNDED IN MASS SHOOTINGS, 12 KILLED NATIONWIDE, STATISTICS SHOW

One of the two trucks that detectives believe was used by the suspects, a silver 2005 Chevrolet Silverado, was stolen from a nearby neighborhood at some point during the weekend.

The Puyallup Police Department located the truck on Monday evening after releasing new photos of the vehicle.

Another truck, a black 2003-2007 Chevrolet Silverado, was also used during the attempted burglary.

Police have not identified the suspects, who they describe as two Hispanic males wearing all black.