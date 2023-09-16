Washington state floatplane crash on lake leaves 1 dead, another person severely injured

One person has died and another is in critical condition after a floatplane crashed into a large lake in Washington state, police confirmed.

Bellevue Fire Department said in a social media post that a floatplane crashed into Lake Sammamish, a freshwater King County lake located eight miles east of Seattle, at approximately 11 a.m. Friday.

The Federal Aviation Administration confirmed to Fox News Digital that the plane was a Seawind 3000, a four-seat amphibious airplane.

First responders said that there were two people onboard the small plane at the time of the incident.

Authorities said that a group of jet skiers helped get one of the victims to shore who is in critical condition. The other person on board died, police said.

Authorities have not released any details about either of the victims.

Authorities have not shared what led to the crash, but the FAA and National Transportation Safety Board will continue to investigate the incident.