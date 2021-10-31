An off-duty police officer in Puyallup, Washington was shot in the abdomen and suffered “very serious” injuries as he tried to stop a burglary in progress while on a morning jog Sunday, Puyallup Police Chief Scott Engle said.

“This was a very close call, a very close call, and we’re very fortunate that the officer’s out of surgery,” Engle said at the scene. “He’s got a road ahead of him, but as of right now, he’s expected to survive.”

The officer, who works for the nearby Federal Way Police Department, saw two men trying to pull the front door off a Jennings Equipment store around 7 a.m.

The men had some sort of “verbal confrontation” with the officer then shot him as they fled the scene.

“He was doing nothing that any other officer wouldn’t have done,” Engle said. “Our officers, whether they’re in their uniforms or not, they’re always on duty and they always do the right thing.”