Washington police officer killed following traffic stop had 'always wanted' to serve, his brother says

The Washington state police officer who was shot and killed following a traffic stop Monday night had long aspired to serve in law enforcement — and just fulfilled that goal last year, his family said.

Jonathan Shoop, a 32-year-old hired by the Bothell Police Department in June 2019, has been identified as the officer who died in the incident that unfolded outside of Seattle.

“He wore a few hats, but he always wanted to be a police officer,” his brother, Evan Shoop, told the Seattle Times. “He wanted to do the service thing while he had a chance. He was always drawn to it.”

Bothell Police said Shoop, who was “shot while attempting to stop a violator vehicle” and died at the scene, formerly served in the U.S. Coast Guard and was “well liked amongst his peers and throughout the community.”

The alleged gunman, identified by The Everett Herald as Henry Eugene Washington, is now being held at the King County Jail on charges of homicide, felony and vehicular assault.

Investigators told the newspaper he was taken into custody early Tuesday morning after hiding out on a roof near the scene of the shooting and then getting stuck in between two buildings. Washington was arrested without incident and responding officers found a handgun in his pants, they added.

Police said Shoop is survived by his fiance, his mother and two brothers.

“He was always available for people, and just always wanted to do the right thing,” Evan Shoop told the Seattle Times. “It’s just so tough. We’re just missing our baby brother.”

Outside of law enforcement, Shoop’s brother said he enjoyed hiking and visiting his nieces and nephews.

A Bothell Police cruiser now parked outside of city hall is being adorned with flowers, balloons and messages in honor of Shoop.