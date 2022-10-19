Washington man convicted of murdering half-sister in 2016, stuffing dismembered body in suitcase

A Washington man has been convicted of killing his half-sister and putting her dismembered body parts into a suitcase in 2016, according to King County court documents.

A King County jury on Tuesday found David Haggard, 48, guilty of second-degree murder for the brutal killing of his 27-year-old half-sister, Jamie Haggard, on June 9, 2016.

Haggard’s family reported her missing around June 17 after not hearing from her for days.

Court documents reveal that police found Jamie’s dismembered, partially burned remains stuffed in a suitcase on the side of the road in Snohomish County two years later on May 10, 2018.

Investigators determined based on interviews with family friends, as well as phone records, that David and Jamie had been living together at the time of her death. They were both addicted to heroine and meth, and Jamie sold her prescription pills to fund her heroine addiction. She and David had a contentious relationship fueled by drugs.

David had beaten and threatened to his 27-year-old half-sister before her death. Jamie repeatedly told her boyfriend and others that she feared for her life and that David was going to kill her, according to a police report.

Days before her death, Jamie and David got into an argument about their home, and he kicked her out. When she returned, they got into an argument and physical altercation. On the morning of June 9, 2016, she returned to the home to tell David to get out. David was with his girlfriend at the time, who left to take her son to school.



When David’s girlfriend returned that afternoon, Jamie was nowhere in sight. David told his girlfriend that his half-sister left and he had not seen her. David was also burning a fire in the backyard, which his girlfriend found peculiar because he never made fires, according to the report. Jamie’s remains were later found in that same area.

David never gave any indication to friends or family that he knew where Jamie went and even pretended to be concerned, according to court documents.

“On two separate occasions, based on tips, King County Major Crimes detectives dug up the yard of the Kenmore house Jamie and her brother shared. Jamie’s body was not found during those searches,” the King County Sheriff’s Office said in a 2019 Facebook post. “On May 10, 2018, Jamie’s burnt and dismembered remains were found in a suitcase off the shoulder of a road in Snohomish County.”

Authorities charged Haggard with second-degree murder in October 2019. He was already in prison for an unrelated arson charge dating back to 2016.

Haggard had also previously been charged with unlawful possession of a firearm, vehicle theft and other crimes between 1995 and 2015, court documents state.