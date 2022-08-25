Washington DC woman runs over and kills boyfriend with car: police

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A Maryland woman was arrested and charged with killing her boyfriend by mowing him down with her car.

Prince George’s County police charged 38-year-old Udele Burno with vehicular manslaughter in the death of 40-year-old Shamatto Clarke.

On August 20, at approximately 8:45 p.m., officers responded to a call for a person trapped underneath a car outside a home.

When they arrived they found Clarke pinned underneath the vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers say the victim’s girlfriend, Burno, struck Clarke with the vehicle which caused the fatal injuries.

Burno remains in custody on a no-bond status. Anyone with information is asked to call Prince George’s County detectives at (301)-516-2512.