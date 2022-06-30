Washington DC stabbing near Union Station, US Capitol leaves man injured

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Police in Washington, D.C. say that an adult male was stabbed near Union Station on Thursday afternoon.

The incident took place in the 100 block of Massachusetts Avenue, according to the Washington D.C. Police Department

The location is near both Union Station and the United States Capitol.

A spokesperson for the police department told Fox News that the victim is being described as conscious and breathing after the incident.