Washington, DC shooting: Teenager killed, 3 adults, including police officer injured

A shooting in Washington D.C. on Sunday has left multiple people injured, including one police officer.

A spokesperson for the Metropolitan Police Department told Fox News that multiple people were shot, including one police officer, during a shooting on U Street.

Video from the scene of the shooting shows officials helping multiple people laying on the street.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.