A search was underway in the nation’s capital late Friday for a vehicle that police believe is linked to gunfire that left at least one person dead and at least three others wounded.

The vehicle being sought was a large silver or gray sedan, Assistant Chief Leslie Parsons of the Metropolitan Police Department of Washington, D.C., told reporters during a late-night news conference.

The shooting occurred around 8:13 p.m. in the Southeast section of the city, Parsons said.

Officers responding to a call about gunfire found a wounded person and transported him to a hospital, then found another wounded person who later died. Two other wounded people sought treatment on their own at a hospital, Parsons added.

The victims were not identified and the medical conditions of the wounded people were not immediately known.

Parsons advised members of the public who have information about the shooting to call the department’s tip line at 202-727-9099, or text the anonymous tips line at 50411.

