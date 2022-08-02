Washington DC shooting leaves 1 dead, 6 people shot: police

website maker

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Multiple people were injured in a deadly shooting in Northeast Washington, D.C., on Monday evening, according to police.

Metropolitan Police Department Chief Robert Contee confirmed at a press briefing that six people were shot around 8:30 p.m. near the 1500 block of F Street NE.

One person was killed and the other five were taken to hospitals, Contee said. The victims were all males.

The victims were not identified. Information about any suspects was not made available. Contee said the incident is under active investigation.

POLICE-INVOLVED SHOOTING LEAVES 1 DEAD, 1 INJURED AT THE WHARF IN WASHINGTON, DC



next



prev



next



prev



DC SCHOOLS’ COVID-19 VACCINE MANDATE COULD HIT BLACK STUDENTS HARDEST

“I’m angered and I’m saddened,” Contee said. “I’m angered at the fact that residents had to experience this in their community tonight.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

It remains unclear what led to the shooting and so far no arrests have been made.