Washington, DC shooting at Catholic University leaves 1 dead; victim identified as social studies teacher

A shooting on the Catholic University of America campus in northeast, Washington, D.C. Wednesday morning left one victim dead, officials said.

Metropolitan Police Department Acting Chief Leslie Parsons identified the victim as 25-year-old Maxwell Emerson, of Crestwood, Kentucky. He was a social studies teacher and an assistant wrestling coach for the Oldham County School District in Kentucky, located approximately 20 miles northeast of Louisville, according to FOX 5 DC.

The University’s Department of Public Safety responded to the scene and rendered aid to the victim, who was transported to a local hospital, where he succumbed to injuries, the Catholic University of America said in a statement released Wednesday. The school clarified the victim is not a student and is not associated with the school.

“We are a safe campus but we are not immune from the impacts of violence. I can assure you that we are vigilant and prepared to reduce our vulnerability to violence and to keep our community as safe as possible,” President Peter Kilpatrick added.

Earlier on Wednesday, the university said the victim and suspect, who police said likely knew each other, both walked onto the campus at approximately 8 a.m.

They then got into an argument in the plaza in front of Father O’Connell Hall, which escalated into the deadly shooting. The suspect then fled campus, the school said.

The school asked for people to pray for the victim and his family. It also confirmed the “campus community was not in danger, and classes and activities continued as scheduled.”

“We are aware that there was an incident of violence that resulted in a fatality this morning. There is no present danger to the University community. We are working with the Metropolitan D.C. police department. We ask that you pray for the victim who died,” the Catholic University of America said in a statement early Wednesday morning.

The Catholic University of America campus is located approximately four miles from the White House.

According to FOX 5, a description of the suspect has not yet been released.

The school added: “While we thank God no campus community members were hurt in this incident, we pray for the individual who senselessly lost his life. Every human life is made in the image and likeness of God, and we pray for the end of such violence and to help build up a culture that treasures all life.”

A prayer service will be held for the victim at the school, in front of O’Connell Hall, on Thursday, July 6 at 11:30 a.m.

“I also want to remind you that counseling resources are available. Campus Ministry, the Counseling Center, and the Office of the Dean of Students are available to support members of the University community,” Kilpatrick said in an email to students and university staff.

He also extended his “heartfelt thanks” to the Department of Public Safety, the Metropolitan Police Department, and other members of the University staff who “handled the situation calmly and skillfully.”

The university president also shared tips from the Department of Public Safety for those who choose to walk on campus, which included:

Safety Tips:

Trust your instincts. If something or someone makes you uneasy, avoid the person or leave. If you are approached, take note of the person’s appearance, clothing, and anything unusual that will help you identify the suspect.

General Tips:

Report any suspicious individuals to the Department of Public Safety.Call 9-1-1 to report crimes that occur away from campus.Do not confront or engage any suspicious people.Download Rave Guardian and turn your cell phone into a personal safety tool.