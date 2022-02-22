Washington DC mayor issues alert about potential protests as trucker convoys prepare to head to capital

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Washington D.C. issued an alert Tuesday about potential protests in the weeks ahead, possibly referring to planned trucker convoys slated to arrive in the region in an effort to voice dissent about COVID-19 mandates and restrictions.

“Mayor (Muriel) Bowser is being briefed by public safety officials as we continue to monitor the situation closely,” the alert said. “There are layered mitigation strategies in place and our agencies remain in regular contact with local, regional and federal partners.

The alert said a permit application has not been submitted to the Metropolitan Police Department as of Tuesday. It also asked residents to remain vigilant and report suspicious activity.

The message came as thousands of truckers are expected to convoy from various locations to the nation’s capital.

In an email, the Great American Patriot Project, a political action committee, said last week the truckers represent “peaceful, non-violent Americans who are dissatisfied with the unscientific, unconstitutional government overreach in regards to mandates.”

A convoy from Scranton, Pennsylvania is expected to arrive in town Wednesday, which could create a gridlock nightmare in the beltway.

State and local law enforcement have called in support from the National Guard In anticipation of the massive convoy. Pentagon Press Secretary John Kirby said in a statement that the department has received a request for assistance from the U.S. Capitol Police and the D.C. Homeland Security and Emergency Management Agency.

“Those agencies have asked for National Guard personnel to provide support at traffic control points in and around the District to help the USCP and DC government address potential challenges stemming from possible disruptions at key traffic arteries,” Kirby said.

That plan was approved Tuesday.

Fox News Digital reached out to Bowser’s office and police to confirm what preparations are being made. The police department referred Fox News to the alert.

In Canada, authorities in Ottawa have removed truckers and demonstrators amid three-week standoff between both sides. Multiple vehicles have been towed and hundreds have been arrested.

Fox News’ Stephen Sorace contributed to this report.