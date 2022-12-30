Washington, DC, hits 200 murders in consecutive years for first time since 2003

Washington, D.C. eclipsed 200 homicides this week, marking the first time the nation’s capital has hit that grim milestone in back-to-back years in almost two decades.

A man was shot and killed Thursday in Northeast Washington, D.C., becoming the 200th person to be killed in the city this year, WTTG-TV reported.

Roughly one hour later, two more people were shot in the southeast part of the city. One of the victims did not survive, which brought the homicide total to 201.

The killings mark the first time since 2002-2003 that Washington, D.C., has seen 200 or more homicides in back to back years.

The city recorded 226 homicides in 2021 and had not reached 200 murders before that since 2003.

“We are still short 100s of cops and the responsible policing that used to address this has been prohibited by misguided legislation,” the D.C. Police Union posted on Twitter in response to the news.

In addition to the homicides, the union tweeted that carjackings are up 14% and robberies are up 2%.

Chief Robert Contee, of Washington, D.C.’s Metropolitan Police Department, estimated to Fox News Digital earlier this year that his office employed 300 fewer officers than when he started his post in 2021.

Fox News Digital reached out to the office of Washington, D.C., Mayor Muriel Bowser for comment and did not immediately receive a response.