A 5-story building that was under construction in Washington, D.C. collapsed on Thursday afternoon, leaving one person trapped and several others injured.

“We do not know what caused the collapse, but there was a severe storm passing they the area,” a spokesperson for DC Fire and EMS told Fox News. “Two structures to the right suffered some damage secondary to the collapse and a vacant structure to the right suffered major damage.”

Four people were immediately helped out of the collapsed building and transported to a local hospital when first responders got to the scene. Their injuries were not life-threatening, officials said.

One person is still trapped in the rubble, but firefighters are communicating with him and working to rescue him. It’s unclear what his condition is.

A video posted by DC Fire and EMS showed multiple firefighters using saws and other tools to try to dig through the rubble, which is located in northwestern Washington, D.C.

“A full building collapse with rescues occurring now,” a D.C. firefighters union tweeted. “Please give our members space to work safely.”

Two adjacent homes were also evacuated.

Bad weather is rolling through the nation’s capital Thursday, with a flash flood warning and severe thunderstorm watch currently in effect, according to the National Weather Service.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.