Washington DC bridge shut down after man scales archway to protest Roe v. Wade overturned

A man climbed the Frederick Douglass Memorial Bridge in Washington, D.C. on Friday to protest the Supreme Court’s decision overturning Roe v. Wade.

The man, who has revealed himself on Twitter as Guido Reichstadter, began climbing the bridge at around 11 a.m., according to FOX 5 DC. While the man was on the bridge, traffic came to a halt while officials tried to contact the man.

A large inflatable was placed under the demonstrator at around 12 p.m.

Reichstadter posted on Twitter while on top of the bridge at 3:24 p.m., stating “Let’s shut it down nonviolently day after day after day till out [sic] rights are protected.” According to the American Society of Civil Engineers, the bridge is 1,445 feet tall at it’s highest point.

The District Department of Transportation announced that the bridge is shut down.

“The District Department of Transportation (DDOT) announces that the Frederick Douglas Memorial Bridge (FDMB) is currently shut down. The closure is needed for safety concerns involved with protest activity and will remain in effect until further notice,” the announcement states. “Motorists are strongly encouraged to plan ahead for their afternoon commute and use alternate routes away from the South Capital Street and the FDMB area. Traffic enforcement officers are on the scene directing traffic. Motorists should use extra caution as they travel in the area of the FDMB, anticipate moderate delays, and to be mindful of emergency personnel.”

Reichstadter said during an Instagram Live video that he plans on being on top of the bridge for “as long as I physically can,” following the Supreme Court’s reversal of Roe v. Wade.