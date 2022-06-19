FOX News 

Washington D.C. shooting leaves multiple people injured, including police officer

A shooting in Washington D.C. on Sunday has left multiple people injured, including one police officer.

A spokesperson for the Metropolitan Police Department told Fox News that multiple people were shot, including one police officer, during a shooting on U Street.

Video from the scene of the shooting shows officials helping multiple people laying on the street.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.