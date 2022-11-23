FOX News 

Washington D.C. man caught on camera assaulting victim with chair inside Wendy’s

Police in Washington D.C. are seeking the public’s assistance after a man was caught on camera assaulting a victim with a chair inside a Wendy’s restaurant.

On Monday, November 21, 2022, at approximately 7:53 a.m., the suspect and victim were engaged in an altercation inside a Wendy’s restaurant in the 3900 block of Georgia Avenue NW.

D.C. Police are searching for a man who was caught on surveillance video assaulting a victim with a chair.
(D.C. Police Department)

The surveillance video shows the suspect picking up a wooden chair and attacking the victim.

Metropolitan police say the suspect immediately fled the scene following the assault.

The victim was transported to an area hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

Anyone who can identify this individual or has any information about this incident should call the police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department’s TEXT TIP LINE at 50411.

Crime Solvers of Washington, D.C. is currently offering a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for the crime.

