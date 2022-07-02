Washington, D.C. crash leaves two dead after pickup truck drives into fireworks stand

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Two people in Washington, D.C. are dead after a pickup truck crashed into a firework stand on Saturday.

The crash happened on Saturday afternoon around 5:30 p.m. near Nannie Helen Burroughs Ave Northeast and Minnesota Avenue when the driver of a pickup truck ran a red light and hit a bicyclist on a crosswalk.

After hitting the bicyclist, the driver then careened off the road then crashed into a firework stand, according to police.

The bicyclist and the person behind the firework stand, both males, were pronounced dead, police said.

Police said that the driver of the vehicle was believed to have been experiencing a medical emergency when the crash happened.

No other people were injured in the incident, according to police.

A picture shared by the Washington, D.C. Police Department shows fireworks scattered on the ground as well as a gas station sign that appears to also have been hit.