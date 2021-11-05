FOX News 

Warmer weather forecast for much of US as storms continue for West, Florida

A warm-up is coming for much of the country after several days of colder-than-average temperatures.

The West Coast is in line for another parade of storm systems.

Parade of storms over the West
(Credit: Fox News)

Heavy rain will fall along the coast, with a bullseye of 3-5 inches of rain from northern California up into western Washington.

Strong winds will accompany the storm, with 60-65 mph gusts.

Rain forecast for the West
(Credit: Fox News)

High wind warnings and advisories are in effect.

A weekend coastal storm will develop, bringing heavy rain to Florida and then off the Southeast coastline.

East Coast weekend storm
(Credit: Fox News)

Powerful winds will also ramp up along the East Coast.

Florida coastal storm
(Credit: Fox News)

Coastal flooding will be a threat for Georgia and South Carolina.