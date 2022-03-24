Warm weather forecast across West as thunderstorms to impact Southeast

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

After several days of severe weather and deadly tornadoes across the South, the system will finally exit the coast on Thursday.

NEW ORLEANS, SURROUNDING AREAS, RAVAGED BY TORNADO AS SEVERE WEATHER MOVES INTO DEEP SOUTH, 1 DEAD

Parts of the Southeast could see some isolated thunderstorms and heavy rain.

On the cold side of this storm, wintry weather will stick around for parts of the Northeast and New England, with colder air settling in over the weekend.

Meanwhile, record warmth will be the story for the West.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Critical fire weather will threaten south Texas and the central Plains on Thursday and Friday.