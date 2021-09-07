Wanted Tennessee man with 100 previous charges, dozens of kids arrested after fleeing traffic stop

Knoxville, Alabama, police have arrested a wanted felon with more than 100 previous charges after he fled a traffic stop on Sunday.

Officers spotted Desmond Hatchett, 42, in his vehicle on Sunday evening and attempted to catch up with him and initiate a traffic stop, the Knoxville Police Department said in a Tuesday Facebook post.

MAN CAUGHT BY TESLA ALLEGEDLY FAKING INJURIES AFTER SAYING HE WAS HIT BY A CAR IN LOUISIANA

The 42-year-old apparently has more than 100 charges filed against him and dozens of children, according to local news outlets. WVLT, a CBS station, reported that Hatchett has 21 children while WREG, another CBS station, previously reported that he may have as many as 30 by 11 different mothers.

After police attempted to conduct a traffic stop on Hatchett, he fled, leading officers on a chase toward Skyline Drive, where he stopped his vehicle and ran away from officers on foot. Authorities eventually caught up with Hatchett and put him in custody “after a brief pursuit,” according to the Facebook post.

“Hatchett was wanted for seven outstanding warrants out of Knox County, including for aggravated burglary, aggravated domestic assault and failure to appear on charges of rape, robbery, aggravated assault, aggravated burglary and violation of order of protection,” police wrote.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Hatchett also faces charges of evading arrest and “several additional minor charges,” police said.

He has previously appeared in court for failing to pay child support, WREG reported.