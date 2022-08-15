FOX News 

Wanted Oregon man attempts to flee arrest in slow-moving excavator, deputies follow on foot

A wanted Oregon man led deputies on a slow-speed chase in a construction excavator for more than half a mile before his arrest on Sunday, authorities said.

Jesse B. Shaw, who had three arrest warrants and was wanted for stealing a car, was found driving an excavator on a property north of Banks in Washington County, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office said.

Shaw allegedly ignored deputies’ commands to exit machinery and surrender.

Shaw drove more than a mile and a half in the slow-moving excavator as deputies plodded behind the vehicle in pursuit, the sheriff’s office said.

Deputies said the suspect eventually surrendered and was taken into custody.
(Washington County Sheriff’s Office )

Shaw eventually stopped and was arrested for attempting to elude police, the alleged stolen car, and the three arrest warrants.

Deputies walked along behind a slow-moving excavator driven by a man attempting to escape arrest on Sunday.
(Washington County Sheriff’s Office )

The arrest warrants included delivery of meth in Clackamas County, eluding arrest in Columbia County and a state parole board violation, deputies said.

Banks is a rural town located about 24 miles west of Portland.