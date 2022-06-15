Wanted Houston murder suspect Googled ‘how to be a serial killer’ online before disappearing

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A wanted Houston murder suspect searched “how to be a serial killer,” among other disturbing phrases, online before he disappeared, according to local reports.

Chukwuebuka Nwobodo, 28, faces charges of murder and tampering with evidence in connection to the April 16 disappearance and murder of Felicia Johnson, 24, the Houston Police Department said in a press release.

Nwobodo allegedly agreed to pay Johnson $500 to meet up with her over Snapchat, according to court records obtained by FOX 26 Houston.

Investigators say that on April 17, Nwobodo bought a power saw, towels and trash bags. He also Googled phrases including “how to be a serial killer,” “how to get away with murder,” “can bleach destroy DNA,” and the “most forested part of Houston.” He also searched for “Houston escorts,” the outlet reported, citing court documents.

Detectives questioned Nwobodo on May 13, when they found a gun, gloves, a large kitchen knife and a shovel in his car, but he was released afterward and has not been seen since, according to FOX 26.

Johnson was reported missing from the InterContinental Houston – Medical Center hotel at 6750 Main Street on April 16 after her blood-covered phone was discovered off a roadway in Bear Creek Pioneers Park.

Detectives later determined that Nwobodo picked up Johnson from an apartment complex at 3233 Windchase Boulevard and took her to his apartment at 14935 South Richmond Avenue — her last known location.



Evidence recovered by police suggests “Nwobodo killed Johnson inside his apartment” before disposing of her body and personal belongings in Bear Creek Pioneers Park “at some point within the next few days” after April 16, the Houston PD said in a press release.

Authorities have yet to recover Johnson’s body.

Nwobodo remains wanted and at large.

The Houston PD is asking anyone with information about the incident to contact the Department’s Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.