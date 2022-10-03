VP confronted over hurricane relief comments, Native American tribes rip Biden admin, and more top headlines

Good morning and welcome to Fox News’ morning newsletter, Fox News First. Subscribe now to get Fox News First in your email. And here’s what you need to know to start your day …

NO COMMENT – VP Kamala Harris dodges question about dispersing Hurricane Ian relief based on ‘equity.’ Continue reading …

‘FOUNDATIONAL TO OUR ECONOMY’ – Native American tribes rip the Biden administration over fossil fuel double standard. Continue reading …

‘TECHNIQUE OF COERCION’ – Army penalizing soldiers seeking religious accommodation to vaccine mandate. Continue reading …

CRISIS AT THE BORDER – Alarming human smuggling method now more common as migrants ‘try to avoid detection.’ Continue reading …

LEGAL SCRUTINY – Supreme Court’s new term should bring constitutional clarity, as far left turns up the heat on justices. Continue reading …

–

POLITICS

MISSING THE MARK – Polls reveal Dems’ ‘winning strategy’ for midterms might be a loser for key voters. Continue reading …

PACKING HEAT – Concealed carry insurance business booming as more Americans arm themselves. Continue reading …

‘WE NEED MORE HELP’ – Popular border-state Democrat candidate calls out Biden admin for not doing enough on the border. Continue reading …

MEDIA

QUESTIONABLE COALITION – Biden admin supports school model with concerning ties to CRT. Continue reading …

‘WE’VE ALL DONE IT’ – Chuck Todd and Symone Sanders-Townsend excuse Biden’s ‘Jackie’ gaffe on ‘Meet the Press.’ Continue reading …

LEARNING TO PLAY THE GAME – CNN reporter says DeSantis forced to ‘play nice’ with ‘institutions’ he has ‘contentious’ relationships with. Continue reading …

IT’S WRONG – Democratic lawmaker slams capitalism, calls America ‘a nation based on grift.’ Continue reading …

PRIME TIME

TREY GOWDY – A preview of the new Supreme Court term starting on Monday. Continue reading …

MARK LEVIN – A person cannot be a ‘progressive’ and ‘support the Constitution.’ Continue reading …

STEVE HILTON – Here’s what pundits keep getting wrong on the midterms. Continue reading …

IN OTHER NEWS

ROYAL RELOCATION – Where Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are reportedly house hunting. Continue reading …

‘IN TOUCH WITH THE LORD’ – Elvis Presley’s stepbrother says he spoke of God’s forgiveness before his death. Continue reading …

‘FOCUS ON OTHER LIFE GOALS’ – Young mom-to-be pays off her student loan debt of $120K. Continue reading …

FOX WEATHER

What’s it looking like in your neighborhood?Continue reading…

THE LAST WORD

“If Joe Biden knew anything about American history, the framers rejected democracy, they embraced republicanism, they embraced representative government they embraced constitutionalism, checks and balances, separation of powers, it’s right there in the Constitution. It’s right there in the Federalist Papers. It’s right there in Madison’s notes.”

– MARK LEVIN

FOLLOW FOX NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA

Facebook

Instagram

YouTube

Twitter

LinkedIn

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTERS

Fox News First

Fox News Opinion

Fox News Lifestyle

Fox News Entertainment (FOX411)

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

Fox News

Fox Business

Fox Weather

Fox Sports

Tubi

WATCH FOX NEWS ONLINE

Fox News Go

Thank you for making us your first choice in the morning! We’ll see you in your inbox first thing Tuesday.