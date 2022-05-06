Voters sympathetic to eliminating Title 42 but seek middle ground

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Kansas City residents told Fox News they were sympathetic to President Biden’s effort to end Title 42, a border policy enacted to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

“I will support Biden’s choice,” Lauren, a local dental student, said.

“I think there has to be a good reason for someone to leave their own country,” she added. “And if that’s a reason to make that effort, it must be a valid thing and something must be pretty bad in their own country.”

The Biden administration planned to end Title 42 – a Trump-era policy used to deport more than 1.8 million illegal immigrants – on May 23. A Louisiana federal district court judge blocked the move until the president can reach an agreement with Republican border states.

“I think immigration is a hard topic because I think it’s difficult right now to become legally a U.S. citizen,” Emma, a software developer, told Fox News. “I think people should be treated humanely.”

“I think people should come here legally,” she added. But she was not sure whether the existing immigration system adequately served the needs of migrants.

According to a recent poll from Politico and Morning Consult, 54% of registered voters opposed Biden’s plan to revoke Title 42, compared to 35% who supported the decision.

“I think immigration is important for the progress of our country,” Kaleena, a professional ballet dancer who supported Biden’s effort, told Fox News.

Sun-Ghee, another dental student, said she supported Biden’s decision because it sets a favorable precedent in case Americans ever need to flee the U.S.

“What if one day we also are in some kind of situation where we wanted to cross the border?” she said.

Clara, a product manager at an advertising agency hopes government officials will find a middle ground to immigration policy.

“I would say try to regulate some of that stuff, but don’t immediately kick [migrants] out,” she said.