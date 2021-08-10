Volunteer High School in Tennessee on lockdown, no active shooter found, police say

A Tennessee high school has evacuated students to a local National Guard Armory after saying that an “emergency situation” unfolded on campus Tuesday.

The Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office said it had received a report of an active shooter at Volunteer High School in Church Hill around 8 a.m. — but following an investigation, “a suspect has not been located and no injuries have been reported.”

The investigation remains ongoing and multiple agencies have responded to the school west of Kingsport.

“There has been an emergency situation at Volunteer High School,” Hawkins County Schools said in a statement released earlier. “Our major concern at this time is for the safety of our students and staff; please stay clear of the area to allow law enforcement and emergency personnel access to the area.”

Police are expected to provide further updates at an upcoming press conference.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.