Virginia’s new AG wastes little time before announcing major investigations

Virginia’s new AG Jason Miyares announces major investigations within hours of taking office

Virginia’s newly sworn-in Attorney General Jason Miyares announced investigations into the Virginia Parole Board and Loudoun County Public Schools within hours of taking office.

In a statement released on Saturday just hours after Miyares and Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin were sworn in, Miyares explained why he has launched an investigation into the commonwealth’s parole board as well as Loudoun County Public Schools.

“One of the reasons Virginians get so fed up with government is the lack of transparency – and that’s a big issue here,” Miyares wrote. “The Virginia Parole Board broke the law when they let out murders, rapists, and cop killers early on their sentences without notifying the victims. Loudoun Country Public Schools covered up a sexual assault on school grounds for political gain, leading to an additional assault of a young girl.”

Loudoun County became a focal point in Youngkin’s gubernatorial race against former Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe following the arrest of a 14-year-old male high school student, who identifies as nonbinary, who has been found guilty of raping a female student in a school bathroom. That student was transferred to another school where he allegedly raped another student and the district has been accused of covering up the crime which resulted in one of the alleged victim’s parents being arrested at a school board meeting. The offending student has been placed on the sex offenders registry for life as part of his sentence.

In addition to the investigations, Miyares notified about 30 staff members that they will no longer be employed by the office of the attorney general. Virginia State Senator Louise Lucas tweeted that Miyares fired the "entire" civil rights division, which Miyares's office tells Fox News is not accurate.

CNN’s Paul Begala: Democrats don’t have ‘bad leaders,’ they have ‘bad followers’

CNN contributor Paul Begala went to bat for President Biden, making the case that the problem for Democrats isn’t with those at the top of the party.

On the subject of Biden’s failing efforts to get voting bills passed in Congress, Begala was asked to react to a quote from Arndrea Waters King, daughter-in-law to Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., who told Politico, “What we’ve seen with President Biden is what happens when he puts his full force and power behind an issue like infrastructure. What we want to see is that same power and passion being put behind voting rights.”

“Do you think that’s fair criticism? Did President Biden put more effort into getting infrastructure passed, for example?” CNN anchor Poppy Harlow asked during a panel discussion on Monday.

"Well, he got infrastructure passed and that's a good thing because success can breed success," Begala responded. "He is putting the full force of the presidency behind it. I think the problem for the Democrats right now is not that they have bad leaders. They have bad followers, okay?"

Sanders turns up heat on Manchin, Sinema with tweet on voting rights bills

Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., took to Twitter Monday to call out two colleagues by name in the Democrat effort to change the Senate’s filibuster rule to pass the party’s voting rights bills.

Senate Republicans are unified in their opposition to the bills and the chamber, which is split 50-50, would need 60 votes to pass the legislation. Sens. Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema are opposed to changing the rules to allow the party to pass the legislation without any Republican votes.

“As the voting rights bill finally comes to the floor of the Senate, there is only one vote which will really matter,” Sanders said in his tweet. “Will 50 Democrats vote to override the filibuster, protect American democracy and pass the bill, or will Manchin and Sinema vote with the GOP and let the bill die?”

A tie in the Senate would be decided by Vice President Kamala Harris. The Senate is expected to debate voting rights on Tuesday and a vote is expected on Wednesday. The Hill reported that Sen. Chuck Schumer, the majority leader, at that point, is expected to force a vote on the filibuster rule.

Sean Hannity blasted President Biden during his "Hannity" monologue Monday night, saying the nation's 46th president is liked by no one and his administration's reputation cannot even be salvaged by the mainstream media.

"After a historically bad week capping off a historically bad year, Joe Biden's presidency is now on the ropes. Things are going so poorly that even as one-time protectors the media mob, they're now beginning to take note," he said.

