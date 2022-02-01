Bridgewater College in northern Virginia issued a shelter-in-place order around 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday due to an active shooter on campus.

A suspect was taken into custody shortly after 2:00 p.m., according to the school and Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin.

A picture taken by the Daily News-Record showed a shirtless suspect on the ground near a river as about 10 officers rushed to apprehend him.

UCLA DEPARTMENT CANCELS IN-PERSON CLASSES AFTER APPARENT MASS SHOOTING THREAT: REPORT

The liberal arts college, which is home to about 1,500 students, urged students to remain sheltered as police cleared buildings on campus around 3:00 p.m.

It’s currently unclear if there were any injuries.

Several other universities around the country are dealing with threats to their campuses this week. UCLA canceled in-person classes Tuesday after a mass shooting threat. Multiple historically black colleges and universities reported bomb threats on Monday.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.