Virginia’s Bridgewater College issues shelter-in-place order amid active shooter situation
Bridgewater College in northern Virginia issued a shelter-in-place order around 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday due to an active shooter on campus.
A suspect was taken into custody shortly after 2:00 p.m., according to the school and Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin.
A picture taken by the Daily News-Record showed a shirtless suspect on the ground near a river as about 10 officers rushed to apprehend him.
UCLA DEPARTMENT CANCELS IN-PERSON CLASSES AFTER APPARENT MASS SHOOTING THREAT: REPORT
The liberal arts college, which is home to about 1,500 students, urged students to remain sheltered as police cleared buildings on campus around 3:00 p.m.
It’s currently unclear if there were any injuries.
Several other universities around the country are dealing with threats to their campuses this week. UCLA canceled in-person classes Tuesday after a mass shooting threat. Multiple historically black colleges and universities reported bomb threats on Monday.
This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.